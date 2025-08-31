Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $119.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 1,535,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 1,690,705 shares.The stock last traded at $84.18 and had previously closed at $87.79.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ESTC. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Elastic from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.20.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 22,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $1,990,325.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 454,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,530,231.31. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $444,718.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,560,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,334,890.81. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,913 shares of company stock worth $4,416,324 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $388.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.61 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

