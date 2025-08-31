Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th.

In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,350,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $23,436,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 69,178,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,938,360.72. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $25,299.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,185.04. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 75,353,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,400,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613,645 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 38,205,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $710,240,000 after purchasing an additional 951,656 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,170,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,329,000 after purchasing an additional 182,705 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 23,120,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,353,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $387,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,391 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ET opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.07 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

