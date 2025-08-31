EQB (TSE:EQB) Given New C$103.00 Price Target at Desjardins

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$110.00 to C$103.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$104.00 to C$89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$126.00 to C$116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of EQB from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$108.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$111.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$124.00 to C$112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$102.40.

TSE EQB opened at C$90.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$101.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$97.59. The company has a market cap of C$3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.42. EQB has a 1 year low of C$85.14 and a 1 year high of C$114.22.

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

