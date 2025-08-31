EQB (TSE:EQB) Given New C$116.00 Price Target at CIBC

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$126.00 to C$116.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EQB. National Bankshares reduced their target price on EQB from C$104.00 to C$89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on EQB from C$107.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial downgraded EQB from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$108.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on EQB from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised EQB to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$102.40.

EQB Price Performance

About EQB

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$90.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$101.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$97.59. EQB has a 1 year low of C$85.14 and a 1 year high of C$114.22.

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

