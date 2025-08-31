EQB (TSE:EQB) Given New C$116.00 Price Target at CIBC

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$126.00 to C$116.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.25% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EQB. National Bankshares reduced their target price on EQB from C$104.00 to C$89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on EQB from C$107.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial downgraded EQB from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$108.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on EQB from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised EQB to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$102.40.
View Our Latest Stock Report on EQB
EQB Price Performance
About EQB
EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EQB
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Engines to AI: Cummins’ Surprising Growth Driver
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Smaller Industrials Names Seeing Surging Growth: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.