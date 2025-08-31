Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CVE:CEI Q3 Earnings

Get Coelacanth Energy alerts:

Coelacanth Energy Inc. (CVE:CEI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Coelacanth Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 27th. Roth Capital analyst C. True anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Coelacanth Energy’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CEI. Ventum Financial set a C$1.15 price objective on shares of Coelacanth Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Coelacanth Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$1.10.

Coelacanth Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CEI stock opened at C$0.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.84. Coelacanth Energy has a one year low of C$0.69 and a one year high of C$0.98. The firm has a market cap of C$436.41 million, a P/E ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity

In other Coelacanth Energy news, Director Robert John Zakresky sold 170,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total value of C$136,458.40. Also, Senior Officer Nolan Gregory Chicoine sold 78,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total transaction of C$62,922.40. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,356 shares of company stock valued at $320,493. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coelacanth Energy

Coelacanth Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company owns approximately 150 net sections of Montney acreage located in the Two Rivers area of northeastern British Columbia.

