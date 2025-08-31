Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for NAT Q3 Earnings

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Nordic American Tankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Nordic American Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

NAT stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $3.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of -0.22.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $40.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.35 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 221.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 4.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 12.6% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 89,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 68.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

