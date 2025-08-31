Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ONE Gas Q3 Earnings

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ONE Gas in a report released on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for ONE Gas’ current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ONE Gas’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

OGS has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on ONE Gas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

ONE Gas Trading Up 0.5%

OGS opened at $76.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $66.38 and a 12 month high of $82.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.43.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $423.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.69 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 10.63%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. ONE Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.320-4.420 EPS.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 69.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONE Gas by 195.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

(Get Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.