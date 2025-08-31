ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $201.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.23. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.30 and a 52-week high of $205.31.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $296.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.23 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 10.37%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.900 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.040-2.190 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

