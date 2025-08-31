Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.3409.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, VP A Joseph Peil sold 13,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $435,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 76,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,406.40. The trade was a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 439.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

EPRT stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.44 and a 52-week high of $34.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.72 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 44.48%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.890 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.