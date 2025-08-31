Financial Analysis: J. Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) vs. Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)

J. Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) and Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

J. Sainsbury pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Carrefour pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares J. Sainsbury and Carrefour”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J. Sainsbury $41.86 billion 0.23 $308.77 million N/A N/A Carrefour $94.44 billion 0.11 $783.44 million N/A N/A

Carrefour has higher revenue and earnings than J. Sainsbury.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Carrefour shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares J. Sainsbury and Carrefour’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J. Sainsbury N/A N/A N/A Carrefour N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for J. Sainsbury and Carrefour, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J. Sainsbury 0 3 0 3 3.00 Carrefour 1 1 2 0 2.25

Volatility & Risk

J. Sainsbury has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carrefour has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carrefour beats J. Sainsbury on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J. Sainsbury



J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets. It is also involved in the online grocery and general merchandise operations. In addition, it offers financial services, such as credit cards, scorecards, and personal loans; and home, car, pet, travel, and life insurance products. J Sainsbury plc was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Carrefour



Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. It is also involved in banking, insurance, property development, and franchise activities; the provision of travel agency services; and the rental of shopping malls. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Massy, France.

