Financial Comparison: J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL) & Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH)

J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) and Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Get J-Long Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares J-Long Group and Jerash Holdings (US)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J-Long Group N/A N/A N/A Jerash Holdings (US) 0.57% 1.31% 1.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares J-Long Group and Jerash Holdings (US)”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J-Long Group $39.08 million 0.45 $2.59 million N/A N/A Jerash Holdings (US) $145.81 million 0.30 -$850,000.00 $0.07 48.71

J-Long Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jerash Holdings (US).

Volatility & Risk

J-Long Group has a beta of -0.58, indicating that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jerash Holdings (US) has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for J-Long Group and Jerash Holdings (US), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J-Long Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Jerash Holdings (US) 0 0 1 0 3.00

Jerash Holdings (US) has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.30%. Given Jerash Holdings (US)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jerash Holdings (US) is more favorable than J-Long Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.7% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jerash Holdings (US) beats J-Long Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J-Long Group

(Get Free Report)

J-Long Group Limited distributes reflective and non-reflective garment trims in Asia, Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers, and drawcords. It also sells through online. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

(Get Free Report)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for J-Long Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J-Long Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.