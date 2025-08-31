Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 8th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $350.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.70.

Read Our Latest Report on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE FLUT opened at $307.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $196.88 and a 12 month high of $313.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 151.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.25.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.87. Flutter Entertainment had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Flutter Entertainment has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $245.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flutter Entertainment

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider James Philip Bishop sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.64, for a total transaction of $536,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,087.68. This trade represents a 28.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.42, for a total transaction of $617,591.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,341,064.48. This represents a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,851 shares of company stock worth $7,361,377 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flutter Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

About Flutter Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.