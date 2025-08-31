FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January $XJAN Holdings Raised by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:XJAN – Free Report) by 95.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,512 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 3.36% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 288.9% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 33,913.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 107.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $1,050,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

XJAN opened at $35.65 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.03.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – January (XJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

