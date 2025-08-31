FY2025 Earnings Forecast for TSE:BCT Issued By HC Wainwright

Get BriaCell Therapeutics alerts:

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:BCT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 27th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.58) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($36.30). HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($10.39) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($9.83) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at C$10.69 on Friday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$8.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$379.50. The stock has a market cap of C$18.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.60.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company that is developing an entirely new class of targeted immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Bria-IMT(TM), BriaCell’s lead candidate, was awarded Fast Track status by FDA and is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 combination study for metastatic breast cancer (MBC).

