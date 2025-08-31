FY2025 EPS Estimate for Telix Pharmaceuticals Cut by Analyst

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:TLXFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Telix Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Telix Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TLX opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.04. Telix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $30.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telix Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $170,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $451,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $217,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $3,037,000.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited. engages in the development and commercialization of several clinical-stage oncology assets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Product Development, and Group and Unallocated. The Commercial segment includes sales of Illuccix and other products subsequent to obtaining regulatory approvals.

