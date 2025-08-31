FY2025 EPS Estimates for Lycos Energy Lowered by Analyst

Get Lycos Energy alerts:

Lycos Energy Inc. (CVE:LCX – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Lycos Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 26th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Lycos Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Lycos Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Lycos Energy from C$2.80 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Lycos Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. National Bankshares cut Lycos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$4.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Lycos Energy from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.25.

Shares of LCX opened at C$1.27 on Friday. Lycos Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.19 and a 1 year high of C$3.18. The stock has a market cap of C$67.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 11.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.67.

Lycos Energy Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canada. The company operates heavy-oil development assets in the Gull Lake area of southwest Saskatchewan and heavy-oil assets in the Lloydminster area. Lycos Energy Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

