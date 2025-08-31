GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.0%

GEHC stock opened at $73.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.16. GE HealthCare Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 237,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after buying an additional 28,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

