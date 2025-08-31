GH Research (GHRS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect GH Research to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q2 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, September 5, 2025 at 12:30 PM ET.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect GH Research to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GHRS opened at $13.50 on Friday. GH Research has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $702.41 million, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GH Research stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in GH Research PLC ( NASDAQ:GHRS Free Report ) by 165.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in GH Research were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GHRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on GH Research from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Zacks Research lowered GH Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on GH Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GH Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

