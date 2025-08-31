Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,993 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 30,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $681,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 255,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,212.16. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip R. Martens sold 56,737 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $1,239,136.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,826 shares in the company, valued at $738,759.84. This trade represents a 62.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,752 shares of company stock worth $2,073,663 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:GPK opened at $22.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 6.18%. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.86%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

