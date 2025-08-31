GreenPower Motor Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, September 8th (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, September 8th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, August 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, September 5th.

GreenPower Motor Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ GP opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. GreenPower Motor has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GreenPower Motor stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) by 149.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599,592 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.39% of GreenPower Motor worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

