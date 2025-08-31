Greif, Inc. $GEF Stock Position Decreased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Greif were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Greif by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Greif by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GEF opened at $65.18 on Friday. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.23 and a 52 week high of $73.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.85.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. Greif had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Greif’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

GEF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Greif to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Greif in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,631.76. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly Anne Kellermann sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $610,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,838.24. This trade represents a 71.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,741 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,252. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

