Guess?, Inc. $GES Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Guess? were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Guess? alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Guess? during the first quarter valued at $515,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Guess? during the first quarter valued at $415,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Guess? during the first quarter valued at $1,042,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Guess? by 38.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 644,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 178,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guess? by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,159,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,299,000 after purchasing an additional 713,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Stock Performance

NYSE:GES opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $875.24 million, a P/E ratio of 105.16 and a beta of 1.24. Guess?, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $21.26.

Guess? Cuts Dividend

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $772.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.72 million. Guess? had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 750.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.75 price objective on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday. Small Cap Consu downgraded shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Guess? from $13.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Guess? presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GES

Guess? Profile

(Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.