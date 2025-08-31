GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO Shares Purchased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2,460.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 57.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 63.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 135.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $52.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 99.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.64. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.45%. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

