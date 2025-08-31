Haemonetics Corporation $HAE Shares Acquired by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Haemonetics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 16.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Haemonetics by 434.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 314,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,522,000 after acquiring an additional 255,338 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 11,225.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Haemonetics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

NYSE:HAE opened at $54.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.07. Haemonetics Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.68 and a twelve month high of $94.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $321.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.12 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-5.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Corporation will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Haemonetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

