Head to Head Analysis: Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Valero Energy and Par Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valero Energy 0.62% 5.76% 2.62% Par Pacific -0.25% -1.79% -0.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valero Energy and Par Pacific”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valero Energy $129.88 billion 0.36 $2.77 billion $2.40 63.44 Par Pacific $7.97 billion 0.22 -$33.32 million ($0.28) -123.96

Valero Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Par Pacific. Par Pacific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valero Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Valero Energy and Par Pacific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valero Energy 0 5 10 2 2.82 Par Pacific 0 5 5 1 2.64

Valero Energy presently has a consensus target price of $154.47, indicating a potential upside of 1.45%. Par Pacific has a consensus target price of $28.96, indicating a potential downside of 16.55%. Given Valero Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Valero Energy is more favorable than Par Pacific.

Risk & Volatility

Valero Energy has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Par Pacific has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.7% of Valero Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Par Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Valero Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Par Pacific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Valero Energy beats Par Pacific on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valero Energy

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, heating oil, and asphalt; feedstocks; aromatics; sulfur and residual fuel oil; intermediate oils; and sulfur, sweet, and sour crude oils. It sells its refined products through wholesale rack and bulk markets; and through outlets under the Valero, Beacon, Diamond Shamrock, Shamrock, Ultramar, and Texaco brands. The company owns and operates renewable diesel and ethanol plants, as well as produces renewable diesel and naphtha under the Diamond Green Diesel brand name. In addition, it offers ethanol and various co-products, including dry distiller grains, syrup, and inedible distillers corn oil to animal feed customers. The company was formerly known as Valero Refining and Marketing Company and changed its name to Valero Energy Corporation in August 1997. Valero Energy Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Par Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana. The Retail segment operates fuel retail outlets, which sell merchandise, such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries in Hawaii under the Hele, 76, and nomnom brands; and gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in Washington and Idaho. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, single point mooring, marine vessels, storage facilities, loading and truck racks, and rail facilities to distribute ethanol, petroleum, and refined products throughout Hawaii, the United States West Coast, Washington, the Dakotas, and Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. It also holds interest in refined products pipeline. In addition, the company owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal; a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves Joint Base Lewis McChord. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.