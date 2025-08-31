Head-To-Head Contrast: Stepan (NYSE:SCL) versus Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) and Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Get Stepan alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.7% of Stepan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Albemarle shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Stepan shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Albemarle shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stepan and Albemarle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stepan 2.57% 4.78% 2.42% Albemarle -18.61% -1.87% -0.89%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stepan $2.18 billion 0.52 $50.37 million $2.54 19.75 Albemarle $5.38 billion 1.86 -$1.18 billion ($9.32) -9.11

This table compares Stepan and Albemarle”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Stepan has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Albemarle. Albemarle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stepan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Stepan and Albemarle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stepan 1 0 0 0 1.00 Albemarle 4 10 3 0 1.94

Albemarle has a consensus price target of $86.47, indicating a potential upside of 1.89%. Given Albemarle’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Albemarle is more favorable than Stepan.

Risk and Volatility

Stepan has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Albemarle has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Stepan pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Albemarle pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Stepan pays out 60.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Albemarle pays out -17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Stepan has raised its dividend for 57 consecutive years and Albemarle has raised its dividend for 30 consecutive years. Stepan is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Stepan beats Albemarle on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stepan

(Get Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients. Its surfactants are also used in various applications, including emulsifiers for spreading agricultural products; and industrial applications comprising latex systems, plastics, and composites. The Polymers segment provides polyurethane polyols that are used in the manufacture of rigid foam for thermal insulation in the construction industry, as well as a base raw material for coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers (CASE); polyester resins, including liquid and powdered products, which are used in CASE applications; and phthalic anhydride that is used in unsaturated polyester resins, alkyd resins, and plasticizers for applications in construction materials, as well as components of automotive, boating, and other consumer products. The Specialty Products segment offers flavors, emulsifiers, and solubilizers for use in food, flavoring, nutritional supplement, and pharmaceutical applications. Stepan Company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

About Albemarle

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services. The Specialties segment provides bromine-based specialty chemicals, including elemental bromine, alkyl and inorganic bromides, brominated powdered activated carbon, and other bromine fine chemicals; lithium specialties, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride; develops and manufactures cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for pyrotechnical applications that include airbag initiators. The Ketjen segment offers clean fuels technologies (CFT), which is composed of hydroprocessing catalysts (HPC) together with isomerization and akylation catalysts; fluidized catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts and additives; and performance catalyst solutions (PCS), which is composed of organometallics and curatives. The company serves the energy storage, petroleum refining, consumer electronics, construction, automotive, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, and crop protection markets. Albemarle Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.