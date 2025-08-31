Head-To-Head Survey: Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) vs. Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC)

Profitability

This table compares Presto Automation and Information Analysis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presto Automation N/A N/A N/A Information Analysis 3.72% 18.48% 9.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.9% of Presto Automation shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Presto Automation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Information Analysis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Presto Automation and Information Analysis”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presto Automation $19.05 million 0.00 -$34.48 million ($1.23) 0.00 Information Analysis $13.90 million 0.00 $410,000.00 $0.04 N/A

Information Analysis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Presto Automation. Presto Automation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Information Analysis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Presto Automation has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Information Analysis has a beta of 3.25, suggesting that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Information Analysis beats Presto Automation on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Presto Automation

Presto Automation Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests. Presto Automation, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Information Analysis

Information Analysis, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

