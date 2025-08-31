HealthEquity (HQY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect HealthEquity to post earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $320.6840 million for the quarter. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.610-3.78 EPS.Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, September 2, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $330.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect HealthEquity to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HQY opened at $89.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $116.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.50 and its 200 day moving average is $95.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.54.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $6,528,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 75,689 shares in the company, valued at $8,519,553.84. The trade was a 43.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $182,503.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 53,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,579.25. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 291,744 shares of company stock worth $32,705,007 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,016,000 after buying an additional 661,795 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,730,000 after buying an additional 62,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,247,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,625,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1,331.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 254,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,677,000 after buying an additional 236,867 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.82.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

