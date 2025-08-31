Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price Down 2% After Insider Selling

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $42.89 and last traded at $43.25. 5,184,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 33,244,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.12.

Specifically, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $505,973.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 116,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,254.14. This trade represents a 9.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $114,486.63. Following the sale, the insider owned 150,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,538.50. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.92.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 4.0%

The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.82.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.06 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 408.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

