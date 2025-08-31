Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,302 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $294,000. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,466.7% in the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 42.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 103,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $9,671,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 165.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF opened at $124.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 73.40, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.34. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $155.33.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.29%.The company had revenue of $353.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $175,944.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 158,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,618,015.83. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $165,512.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 117,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,474,483.32. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,836 shares of company stock worth $13,076,695 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.81.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

