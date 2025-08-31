Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. $NFBK

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,039 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the first quarter worth $141,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northfield Bancorp stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $495.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Northfield Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

