Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stake in Rigetti Computing, Inc. $RGTI

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) by 359.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,381 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Rigetti Computing were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGTI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter valued at about $848,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 418.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 999,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 806,878 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 33.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

NASDAQ RGTI opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.44. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67.

Insider Transactions at Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 2,134.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Ray O. Johnson sold 40,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $606,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 419,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,340. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 25,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 853,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,806,490. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,694 shares of company stock worth $1,698,130. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGTI. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Rigetti Computing from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.