Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in CVB Financial Corporation $CVBF

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 240,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. CVB Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.69.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $126.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corporation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 53,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,095.89. Following the acquisition, the director owned 718,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,417,904.96. This trade represents a 8.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

CVBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

