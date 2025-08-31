Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $727,000 Stock Holdings in AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. $AMRX

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,651 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS during the first quarter worth about $19,581,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,762,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,092,000 after acquiring an additional 920,758 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 556,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 382,222 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,272,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,045,000 after acquiring an additional 365,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,330,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 315,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMRX shares. Wall Street Zen cut AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Insider Transactions at AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS

In other news, EVP Andrew S. Boyer sold 279,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $2,619,308.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 152,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,755.88. This represents a 64.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nikita Shah sold 114,492 shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $1,105,992.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 152,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,497.38. This represents a 42.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 609,206 shares of company stock valued at $5,700,625 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMRX opened at $9.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 956.96 and a beta of 1.11. AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS had a negative return on equity of 189.49% and a net margin of 0.12%. AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

