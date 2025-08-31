Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stake in SouthState Co. $SSB

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 76.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,877 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,829 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SouthState by 153.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in SouthState by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of SouthState by 5.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,093,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,856,000 after buying an additional 51,933 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 32.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 25.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janet P. Froetscher acquired 3,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.31 per share, for a total transaction of $324,820.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,089.14. The trade was a 67.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Stacy Smith bought 2,500 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.30 per share, for a total transaction of $230,750.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 39,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,095.80. This trade represents a 6.75% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,338 shares of company stock valued at $786,321 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on SouthState from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on SouthState from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.27.

SouthState Trading Up 0.3%

SSB opened at $102.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.96 and a 200 day moving average of $92.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $77.74 and a 12 month high of $114.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.79.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $840.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.12 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 22.38%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

