Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 1,243 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. $PTCT

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 545.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 84.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $49.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.04. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $58.38.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $178.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.01 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.31% and a net margin of 35.65%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PTCT shares. Barclays increased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

In other news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 10,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $555,635.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 337,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,476,064.58. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $124,441.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 71,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,163.20. The trade was a 3.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

