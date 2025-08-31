Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global Industrial Company $GIC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of Global Industrial worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Global Industrial by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Industrial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Global Industrial by 340.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. 31.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Industrial Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of GIC opened at $37.26 on Friday. Global Industrial Company has a 52-week low of $20.79 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.81 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 22.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Industrial Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Global Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

View Our Latest Report on Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.