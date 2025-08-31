Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 21,746 Shares of 10x Genomics $TXG

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,746 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 81.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 12,374 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 9,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $128,908.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 945,892 shares in the company, valued at $13,043,850.68. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Taich sold 22,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $307,723.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 309,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,264,874.67. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,149 shares of company stock worth $539,865 over the last 90 days. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

10x Genomics Stock Down 1.9%

TXG stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $24.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 2.03.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.63. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 13.13%.The company had revenue of $172.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. 10x Genomics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TXG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $16.00 target price on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.54.

About 10x Genomics

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

