Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 2,664 Shares of iShares Europe ETF $IEV

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 57.0% during the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEV opened at $64.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $51.30 and a 52 week high of $65.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.09.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

