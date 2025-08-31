IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $649.4444.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price (up previously from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th.

View Our Latest Research Report on IDXX

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total value of $1,415,710.71. Following the sale, the director directly owned 262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,600.46. This trade represents a 89.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.53, for a total transaction of $787,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $11,034,299.71. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 54,057 shares of company stock worth $34,293,468. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 540.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,483.8% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of IDXX opened at $647.09 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $356.14 and a 52-week high of $688.12. The company has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $582.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.