Independent Bank Corp. $INDB Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 84.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,964 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,607 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $71.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $52.15 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.47 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 6.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

