Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. $IIPR Shares Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 901.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 308.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 26,667 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wolfe Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

IIPR opened at $56.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 10.30. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $138.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.36 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 47.71%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.4%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 164.50%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

