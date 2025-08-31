Insider Selling: Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $9,116,350.45 in Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $9,116,350.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,097,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,501,192.90. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Stock Performance

K opened at $79.48 on Friday. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $77.70 and a 12-month high of $83.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.73 and a 200-day moving average of $81.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellanova

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 59.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kellanova by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kellanova by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,897,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,613,000 after acquiring an additional 530,132 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth $27,216,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kellanova

Kellanova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.