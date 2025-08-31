Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCS Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 203,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 16,331 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0794 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.