Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMU Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,919 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSMU. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $125,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 39.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000. Nestegg Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $236,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMU opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.54. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0528 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

