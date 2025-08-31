Investors Purchase Large Volume of Galaxy Digital Put Options (NASDAQ:GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 185,987 put options on the stock. Thisisanincreaseofapproximately293% compared to the average volume of 47,284 put options.

Galaxy Digital Trading Down 4.2%

NASDAQ GLXY opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.87. Galaxy Digital has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.11 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLXY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Galaxy Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Galaxy Digital in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Galaxy Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Galaxy Digital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Galaxy Digital from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Galaxy Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Galaxy Digital

In other Galaxy Digital news, COO Erin Elizabeth Brown sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $9,443,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 198,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,414.24. This trade represents a 63.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Novogratz sold 4,380,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $79,295,502.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 348,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,315,470.10. The trade was a 92.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,780,967 shares of company stock valued at $90,152,503.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galaxy Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLXY. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

