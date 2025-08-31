iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. $ITOS Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,571 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,856,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,210,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after buying an additional 163,880 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 347.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 922,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 716,271 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 1,008.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 411,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 373,999 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,813,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on ITOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.
iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance
ITOS opened at $10.15 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.49.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.39). On average, equities research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other iTeos Therapeutics news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 43,883 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $439,707.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 153,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,108.06. The trade was a 22.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Hallal sold 38,228 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $391,454.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,412 in the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile
iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
