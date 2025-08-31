Jim Clarke Acquires 10,000 Shares of Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Free Report) insider Jim Clarke purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 349 per share, for a total transaction of £34,900.

Shares of LON:MER opened at GBX 343 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.90, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £286.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 702.01, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 379.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 384.82. Mears Group plc has a one year low of GBX 322 and a one year high of GBX 421.37.

Mears Group (LON:MER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 28.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mears Group had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 21.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mears Group plc will post 32.5150732 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mears Group from GBX 500 to GBX 510 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 510.

Mears Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

