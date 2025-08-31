JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target to GBX 370

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 390 to GBX 370 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 365 price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 315.83.

Shares of LON:HOC opened at GBX 281 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,478.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 281.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 264.23. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 158.60 and a 1 year high of GBX 333.80.

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

