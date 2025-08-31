Jump Financial LLC Acquires 2,530 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARE. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,038.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,610,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,644 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,147,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,198,000 after acquiring an additional 882,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 218.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,164,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,602,000 after acquiring an additional 798,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,233,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,122,000 after acquiring an additional 544,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $27,640,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Baird R W decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.17.

ARE opened at $82.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -634.18, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.40 and its 200 day moving average is $80.84. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.37 and a 12-month high of $125.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $737.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.02 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.160-9.360 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,061.54%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

